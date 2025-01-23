Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -255.17%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

