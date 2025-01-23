Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

WSM stock opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $212.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 563,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

