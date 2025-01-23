HB Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $161.27 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

