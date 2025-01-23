876 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 454.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.92 and a 1 year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

