Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $182,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

