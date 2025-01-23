Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 535 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 61.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $132.59 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $161.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

