Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $240,000 Investment in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Citizens Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

