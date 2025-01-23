Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000.

FTXO stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

