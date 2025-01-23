Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CALF opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

