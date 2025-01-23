Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 823,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 85,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 296,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

