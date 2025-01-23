Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.87 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.