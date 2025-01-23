Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVR Stock Performance
NVR opened at $8,382.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,800.00 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8,558.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8,870.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $125.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
