Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,832,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

