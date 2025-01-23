Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 25 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 188.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.00.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,354.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,058.94 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,276.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,308.02.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

