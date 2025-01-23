Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 53.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

