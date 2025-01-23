Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,812,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.