Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 17,636 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in PG&E by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,463 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 259.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in PG&E by 39.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

