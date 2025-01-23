Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $247,000 Position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SND. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Smart Sand by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Smart Sand, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $113.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

