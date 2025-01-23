Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 147.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.37, for a total transaction of $326,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072,549.70. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $3,562,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $207.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

