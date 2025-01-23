Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,821 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAMA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 53.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 189,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAMA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

