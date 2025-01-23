Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

