Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,412 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

