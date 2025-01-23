Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 90.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.56, for a total transaction of $364,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,878.16. The trade was a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.23, for a total value of $51,223.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,497.63. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $889,417. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $474.81 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.47 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

