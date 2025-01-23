Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 29,174 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

