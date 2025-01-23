Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

