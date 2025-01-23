Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.6 %

SW opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 307.41 and a beta of 1.03. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). Smurfit Westrock had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

