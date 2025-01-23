Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NewMarket by 36.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $493.05 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.83.

NewMarket

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.95 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 35.79%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

