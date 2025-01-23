Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 592,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

VOYA stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Barclays dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

