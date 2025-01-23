Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 3,487 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,318,000 after purchasing an additional 326,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 710,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after acquiring an additional 732,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,036,000 after acquiring an additional 434,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,771,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,141,000 after acquiring an additional 571,019 shares during the period.

CGGO opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

