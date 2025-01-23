Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,762 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

CP stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

