Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after buying an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 750,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $188.79 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

