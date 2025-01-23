MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 238.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.