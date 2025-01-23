52,239 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 78,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,687,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,208 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,367.68. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 26,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $1,162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,046.80. The trade was a 35.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.