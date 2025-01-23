Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,053 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $76,065,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,073,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,838,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 760,722 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

