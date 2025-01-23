Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

