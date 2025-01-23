Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,888.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $39.29 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

