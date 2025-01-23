Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

