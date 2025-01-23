Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.12.

Read Our Latest Report on SWKS

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $164,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.