Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $168.96 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc.

