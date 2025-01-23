Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,839 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $96,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 130.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Up 1.4 %

FLR opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.