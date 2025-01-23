Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,447 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 5,621.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AROC opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.19 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archrock

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.