Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $25.00. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Community Investors Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Community Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

(Get Free Report)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.