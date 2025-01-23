CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.90 and traded as low as C$13.94. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 139,873 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$16.25 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

