Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.67 ($5.26) and traded as low as GBX 390.50 ($4.81). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 395.50 ($4.87), with a volume of 42,618 shares traded.

Tristel Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 412.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of £188.46 million, a PE ratio of 3,042.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 15.34 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Tristel had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts expect that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

