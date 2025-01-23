Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $11.60. Adecco Group shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 262,656 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

