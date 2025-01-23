Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.86 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16). Steppe Cement shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 118,039 shares trading hands.

Steppe Cement Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.86.

Steppe Cement Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

