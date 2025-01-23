Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS):

1/10/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

1/7/2025 – Hims & Hers Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Hims & Hers Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,560. The trade was a 8.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,298.62. This represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,109,168 shares of company stock worth $29,928,025. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

