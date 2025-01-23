Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.07 and traded as low as $58.84. Heineken shares last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 56,092 shares trading hands.
Heineken Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07.
About Heineken
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heineken
- What is a Dividend King?
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.