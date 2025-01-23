Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.28. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,079,674 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $383.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

