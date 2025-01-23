Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.38 and traded as low as C$26.99. Information Services shares last traded at C$27.30, with a volume of 1,055 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.38.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.40 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 2.2194553 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

